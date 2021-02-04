Left Menu

US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits declined to 779,000 last week, a still-historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people keep losing jobs to the viral pandemic.Last weeks total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:10 IST
US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits declined to 779,000 last week, a still-historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people keep losing jobs to the viral pandemic.

Last week's total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months. Still, before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

Thursday's report reflects a U.S. job market that is still suffering from the pandemic, with hiring having weakened for six straight months. It is a key reason why President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to enact a USD 1.9 trillion economic rescue program, on top of a USD 900 billion federal aid package that was approved late last year. All told, 17.8 million people were receiving unemployment benefits in the week that ended January 16, the latest period for which data are available. That's down from 18.3 million from the week before.

Despite the generally dim picture of the economy, some hopeful signs have emerged this week. Auto sales rose solidly in January, and a gauge of business growth in the service sector picked up. So did spending on home construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police Commissioner meets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, ahead of the chakka jam announced by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws at Delhis borders, sources said.Shrivastava is...

Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.Locals spotted the body bes...

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but n...

ED raid in Keventer office in city

Officials of the EnforcementDirectorateED on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Dairy by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.The ED officials conducted raids at the companysoffice at Majhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021