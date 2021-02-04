Left Menu

Gillette India Q2 up 15% to Rs 81.9 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Gillette India Ltd on Thursday posted a 15.24 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 81.90 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 71.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net sales was up 13.3 per cent to Rs 520.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 459.31 crore in the same period a year ago, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

Revenues from the grooming segment was at Rs 396.36 crore while that from oral care was at Rs 124.06 crore.

The company's total expenses rose 7.28 per cent to Rs 400.99 crore in the latest December quarter.

Gillette India Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said for the second consecutive quarter, the company delivered double-digit profitable growth driven by the strength of product portfolio, strong retail execution and strong market recovery.

''As market continues to recover in the grooming category, we will continue to remain focused on our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organisation and culture.

''These strategies have enabled us to consistently deliver results despite a challenging market environment and continue to be the right strategies to deliver balanced growth in the long-term,'' it said.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 33 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each.

Shares of Gillette India settled at Rs 5,789.75, up 1.99 per cent on the BSE.

