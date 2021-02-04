Left Menu

Change of Guard ceremony to resume from Saturday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:15 IST
The Change of Guard ceremony, which was discontinued due to COVID-19, will resume from this Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official communique issued on Thursday.

The ceremony will take place on every Saturday (except on government holidays), it said.

''On every Saturday, a maximum 100 people will be allowed to witness the ceremony with prior booking,'' said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Booking can be made online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, it said.

The ceremony can be witnessed from February 6, 2021 to March 14, 2021 between 0940 hrs and 1040 hrs, from March 15, 2021 to November 13, 2021, between 0740 hrs and 0840 hrs, and from November 14, 2021 to March 13, 2022 between 0940 hrs and 1040 hrs, the statement said.

