RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 pc

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:27 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. "The Monetary Policy Committee met on 3rd, 4th and 5th February and deliberated on current and evolving macroeconomic and financial developments both domestic and global. The MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent," said Das.

"It also unanimously decided to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary at least through the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward," he added. The marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent while the reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35 per cent, the RBI Governor informed.

This is the first Monetary Policy discussed by the RBI Governor after the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22. (ANI)

