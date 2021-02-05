Left Menu

Samsung and udChalo have Joined Hands to Launch an Exciting Defence Purchase Program for the Indian Armed Forces Personnel

Our strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics reinforces our commitment to make life simpler for our soldiers by offering the latest products and technology to our Customers through our website and app platforms. Armed Forces Personnel using the Defence Purchase Program will get exclusive discounts and offers on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, TV and appliances.

Defence Personnel and udChalo verified Customers can now avail exciting offers and exclusive discounts on Samsung productsPune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Samsung, India’s biggest consumer electronics and smartphones brand partners with udChalo, a top Online Travel portal for Indian Defence Personnel, to launch an exciting Defence Purchase Program for the Indian Armed Forces Personnel. This Program will be made available to all udChalo verified customers who will be redirected from the udChalo website to purchase the product from Samsung.com. With the launch of this program, millions of Armed Forces Personnel in India can buy Samsung smartphones and appliances from the comfort of their home, while also availing exciting offers and discounts. “As India’s largest consumer electronics company, we are constantly innovating to create new shopper journeys and consumer affordability programs to make Samsung.com the most exciting destination for consumers. Our new employee purchase program will excite millions of defence personnel looking to access the latest technology across product categories,” Akash Saxena, Head B2B business, Samsung India, said. Speaking about the partnership with Samsung India, Varun Jain, Co-founder, Director and CEO, udChalo says, “As a homegrown company, we take pride in truly understanding the pulse of the Armed Forces Community and working collaboratively with several brands to bring value products and services to our consumers. Our strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics reinforces our commitment to make life simpler for our soldiers by offering the latest products and technology to our Customers through our website and app platforms.” Armed Forces Personnel using the Defence Purchase Program will get exclusive discounts and offers on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, TV and appliances. They will also get free insurance cover on selected products. All other consumer offers, including No Cost EMI, cashbacks and easy exchange, will be applicable on these transactions. To avail the exciting Defence offers and discounts, all udChalo verified customers must log in to the udChalo website and will be re-directed to the Samsung portal for the selection and purchase of products. About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For latest news on Samsung India, please visit Samsung India Newsroom at: news.samsung.com/in. For Hindi, log on to Samsung Newsroom Bharat at news.samsung.com/bharat. You can also follow us on Twitter: @SamsungNewsIN. About udChaloudChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA, is an Online Travel portal for Defence Personnel. The company was founded in 2012 by Army Institute of Technology graduates, Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain and cemented over the years with an aim to create a platform that helps the Indian Defence Personnel and their Dependents to travel with utmost ease and convenience. udChalo operates in the areas of travel for Defence Personnel through the Website. App platform and 70 plus Offline ticket booking offices catering to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel, Veterans and their Dependants. udChalo’s booking offices are operated by Veterans/Veer Naris/Dependents from the Indian Armed Forces Community. Besides offering the convenience of Air travel, the company has also introduced Hotels, Taxis, Buses, Trains and Tax filing as additional service offerings to its customers and is in the process of integrating more services into its portfolio. With a vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, the company stands true to its motto ‘Service for Services’. udChalo’s, aim is to make life simpler by building unique, convenient, and cost-effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services. The company has been awarded the 4th position at the Economic Times ET Rise, India’s Fastest Growing MSME 2020. udChalo travel services and tax filing are now available to everyone at affordable costs coupled with reliable customer service.

