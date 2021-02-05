NIIT Q3 net profit up 53 pc to Rs 41.5 cr

NIIT Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net profit grew 53 per cent to Rs 41.5 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

The skills and talent development firm had posted a net profit of Rs 27.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew by 4 per cent to Rs 253.4 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 243.9 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said.

The continued agility and strong execution capability has resulted in robust growth of 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 287 bps q-o-q improvement in EBITDA margin, NIIT Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay K Thadani said.

''The last three quarters have seen our customers accelerate their adoption of NIIT's Digital platform. This is a strong testimony to NIIT's depth and breadth of experience in learning technologies,'' he added.

The company's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) recorded net revenue of Rs 217.5 crore, up 12 per cent sequentially and 15 per cent year-on-year. It added three new Managed Training Services (MTS) customers and 4 MTS customer renewals in the December 2020 quarter.

''CLG acquired 3 new MTS customers, resulting in an increased revenue visibility of USD 270 million. The key initiatives in the SNC business, including NIIT Digital, StackRoute and TPaaS continued to gain momentum,'' Sapnesh Lalla, CEO of NIIT Ltd, said.

Skills and Careers Group (SNC) recorded net revenue of Rs 35.9 crore during the December 2020 quarter.

