Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks see best weekly show in 3 months on mainland demand

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday, helping the indexes post their best weekly performance in three months, following persisting buying activity from mainland investors. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4773 per U.S. dollar at 0834 GMT, down 0.08%. ** China's A-shares closed at a premium of 36.02% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:32 IST
Hong Kong stocks see best weekly show in 3 months on mainland demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday, helping the indexes post their best weekly performance in three months, following persisting buying activity from mainland investors. ** The Hang Seng index ended 0.6% higher at 29,288.68, while the China Enterprises index was unchanged at 11,561.32.

** For the week, HSI added 3.6%, its biggest gain since the week ended Nov. 6, 2020, while the HSCE added 3.2%. ** On Friday, mainland investors purchased net of HK$9.4 billion ($1.21 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, Refinitiv data showed.

** That came after their buying hit a monthly record of more than HK$300 billion in January, as asset managers looked to the city for bargains. ** Kuaishou Technology surged three-fold in its Hong Kong debut to become the fifth-largest listed company in the city, driven by massive demand from mom-and-pop investors for the Chinese online video service operator.

** Worries over Sino-U.S. tensions, however, kept the gains in check. ** The United States is deliberately "creating tension" and disrupting peace and stability, China's military said, after a U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.54%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4773 per U.S. dollar at 0834 GMT, down 0.08%.

** China's A-shares closed at a premium of 36.02% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

iBrazilian, Indian startup satellite in ISRO's first mission in 2021 on Feb 28

In its first mission in 2021, Indias space agency ISRO planned to launch on February 28Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and three Indian payloads, including one built by a home-grown start-up.The satellites are slated to be launched onboard t...

Indian court grants bail to comedian accused of insulting Hinduism

Indias top court on Friday granted interim bail to a stand-up comedian who was jailed for more than a month over allegations of insulting Hindu deities during a show, court officials said. The comedian, Munawar Faruqui, 30, was arrested ear...

E-commerce platform Shopee apologises for 'inappropriate' Indonesian commercial

Southeast Asia technology group Seas shopping arm Shopee has apologised over an online advertisement in Indonesia that ignited uproar on social media for mocking victims of sexual harassment and abuse.On a popular Indonesian gossip account ...

Cost of borrowing to be reasonable; yields expected at around FY21 level: DEA Secy

The government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore for the next fiscal year at a reasonable rate, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said expressing hope that the yield would be around the current years level.He said that the government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021