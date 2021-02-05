Left Menu

Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56 pc at Rs 141 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:07 IST
Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 1.56 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 141.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.06 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 538.18 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer closed at Rs 4,516.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37 per cent from their previous close.

