Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56 pc at Rs 141 cr

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 1.56 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 141.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.06 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 538.18 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer closed at Rs 4,516.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)