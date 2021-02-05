Left Menu

Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter comments from Rihanna, Thunberg: RJD leader

Weseriously condemn the statement and demand that Tejashwi Yadavshould come up with a clarification on his party leader,Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said.Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar JDU spokespersonRajiv Ranjan Prasad said, Showing respect for foreigncelebrities like Greta Thunberg and Rihanna and insultinglegendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is loved and admiredby millions of people, can only be expected from a leader ofthe RJD.If Tiwari does not apologise, RJD leader TejashwiPrasad Yadav should take stern action against him, Prasadsaid.Bihar RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said, It is hisShivanand Tiwaris personal opinion which he may have givenconsidering the conditions and sufferings of the protestingfarmers.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:25 IST
Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter comments from Rihanna, Thunberg: RJD leader
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari onFriday alleged that the Union government ''fielded'' Sachin Tendulkar to ''counter'' international personalities who recently commented on the ongoing farmers' protests, and saidit was an insult to the nation.

The RJD's national vice-president asked whether theCentre wants the world to turn a blind eye to the farmer'sstir by ''getting statements issued by people like Tendulkar''.

Cricketers like Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli,on Wednesday joined Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and AjayDevgn to support the Centre's call on standing against propaganda'' against the Indian government and its policiesafter international personalities like Rihanna and GretaThunberg extended their support towards farmer's protest.

''Indias sovereignty cannot be compromised. Externalforces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Lets remain united as anation. Tendulkar had tweeted on February 3, 2021 with the hashtag #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

''Farmers do not know about Twitter. This Twitterpolitics has started recently and everyone is doing it. Whatdo the farmers know about Greta Thunberg or Rihanna? And youhave fielded Sachin Tendulkar against them,'' the RJD leader said.

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg hadcome out in support of the farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new agri laws.

''We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest inIndia,'' she had tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared anews article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on thefarmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

''Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,''Rihanna had tweeted.

Tiwari's remark came in for sharp criticism from theruling BJP and its ally JD(U) which demanded an apology fromhim.

However, the RJD distanced itself from the remark,terming it as Tiwari's ''personal opinion''.

Condemning the RJD leaders statement, the BJP and theJD(U), describing it as ''absurd and uncalled for''.

''Nowadays Shivanand Tiwari is representing a group offrustrated opposition leaders, crazy to grab headlines. Hisstatement on Sachin Tendulakar is absurd and uncalled for.

Shivanandji should apologise to the people of the country.

''The RJD is free to express grievances and demandBharat Ratna for anybody but Shivanandji doent have the rightto abuse anyone who is conferred with Bharat Ratna. Weseriously condemn the statement and demand that Tejashwi Yadavshould come up with a clarification on his party leader,''Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar JD(U) spokespersonRajiv Ranjan Prasad said, ''Showing respect for foreigncelebrities like Greta Thunberg and Rihanna and insultinglegendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is loved and admiredby millions of people, can only be expected from a leader ofthe RJD''.

If Tiwari does not apologise, RJD leader TejashwiPrasad Yadav should take stern action against him, Prasadsaid.

Bihar RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said, ''It is his(Shivanand Tiwaris) personal opinion which he may have givenconsidering the conditions and sufferings of the protesting farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bio-bubbles are mentally draining: Ravi Shastri calls for two-week break for Team India after IPL

Indias head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining. The Indian players havent been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Leag...

Belgians look forward to haircuts as COVID deaths slow

Belgium was expected on Friday to allow hairdressers to reopen mid-month in a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions as serious infections slow in a country with one of the worlds highest per capita death rates.The Belgian government, regio...

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah

The ban on saliva turned out to be a handicap for the bowlers since the sweat was not effective to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, he...

Demand has moved beyond pent-up to actual one: Das

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said demand in the economy has moved from being of pent-up nature to actual one, and the momentum is likely to sustain.Demand has now moved beyond pent-up demand to actual demand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021