Birlasoft Q3 profit up 33 pc at Rs 96 cr

Birlasoft, a part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on Saturday reported 32.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 96.3 crore for December quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The IT services company had posted a profit of Rs 72.6 crore in the year-ago period, Birlasoft said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 5.7 per cent to Rs 880.7 crore in the period under review from Rs 833.2 crore in December quarter 2019-20, it added.

Birlasoft has delivered a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2020-21 and has hit the 15 per cent EBITDA margins, earlier than planned, Birlasoft CEO and Managing Director Dharmender Kapoor said.

''With a clear focused strategy on customer centricity and aligning our sales and delivery in key accounts, we havebeen able to show about 20 per cent year-on-year growth in our top accounts. With the markets showing a steady improvement, our strategic investments in our digital transformation and cloud strategies are starting to pay off with new deal wins,'' he added.

The company signed deals worth USD 109 million in total contract value (TCV) during the quarter. Its active client count was at 295.

In dollar terms, the company's net profit grew 28.3 per cent to USD 13.1 million, while revenue was up 2.3 per cent to USD 119.5 million in December 2020 quarter from the year-ago period.

Birlasoft's headcount stood at 10,399 at the end of December 2020 quarter, while attrition rate was 10.9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)