Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site -Sunday Times

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 12:26 IST
The government of Wales has approached Japan's Hitachi Ltd about acquiring the Horizon nuclear power project in Anglesey and its staff, The Sunday Times reported https://bit.ly/2YViB5j.

Hitachi announced in September that it was scrapping plans to build a nuclear power plant in Britain, after its UK unit Horizon Nuclear Power failed to find private investors or secure sufficient government support for the stalled Wylfa project in Anglesey, Wales. The Labour-led government approached the Japanese industrial conglomerate to keep the project alive in a caretaker role until a developer can be found, the report said.

