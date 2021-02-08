Sporto's Bermuda shorts bridging the gap between style and comfort

When one thinks of comfortable outfits, boxer shorts are the first thing that comes to mind.

Men's shorts have become an everyday thing now but, would one believe that there was a time when shorts were only restricted to be worn at the beaches or the tennis courts? Traditionally, shorts were not considered to be a gentleman's attire and came with a set of limitations of where one could wear them.

Times have changed and fashion has continued to evolve with it. If one was heading out for a quick stroll, what would they prefer to wear? A comfortable pair of boxer shorts or denim? It is certain that shorts would be the most preferred choice. Comfort is the obvious choice, but who said that comfort cannot be fashionable.

Before the scorching summers start, everyone rushes to the stores to get comfortable and casual boxer shorts. In addition to being a go-to choice when it comes to summer outfits, shorts have also made their way into the fashionable touristy garment. Keeping up with this growing demand, Sporto offers a variety of Bermuda and boxer shorts for men.

The brand is a subsidiary of the prestigious apparel manufacturer J.G. Hosiery which was established in 1980. The brand has been immensely successful not only in the domestic market but also in the international one such as the UAE. Products such as Macho, Amul Comfy, and Zoiro are all admired by Indian consumers. Sport has inherited all the qualities of the renowned company and guarantees products of the highest quality.

When the Coronavirus pandemic shut the world down and people were confined to their homes for a long time, flex wear was the ultimate outfit choice. Be it for a formal meeting or a casual video call with friends, comfortable clothes were the go-to choice for everyone. Sports made an effort to match this demand and comfortably bridged the gap between fashion and comfort. It's hard to find any other company that matches the comfort level and quality of shorts for men that are offered by Sporto.

In terms of the fabric used to make them, there are many options available for men's shorts online. The brand uses different fabric types such as inkjet fabric, double knit fabric, single jersey fabric, and athletic fabric depending upon the shorts' usage. In addition to fabric, beautiful styling options like the broad waistband, inner elastic, zipper pockets, marvel prints, side Patti, mesh Patti, side piping are also available.

One can style these cool boxer shorts with basic t-shirts, or a muscle tee while going to the beach or just out for a stroll with friends.

Apart from comfort, they look incredibly stylish as contrasting patterns and colors have added to the charm of boxer shorts for men. Sport has been able to achieve both comfort and style in their collection of shorts for men. The use of rich cotton fabric, jersey knitted in a dense weave, and reinforcement stitch have given the product stability & ease and extended durability. On the other hand, excellent fit and better color variants have made them the ultimate fashion choice. Bermuda shorts for men have been popular among the masses for quite a long time now.

With a touch of comfort, what adds the style extravaganza to Sporto's shorts for men are the contrasting waistbands, drawstring, and inner pockets. This gives an upper edge to the style to stand out. The yarns used in making Sporto's Bermudas keeps one comfortable during long activities, college days, or while chilling with friends. The comfort factor added to the style provided by the brand makes men's shorts a great fashion choice when it comes to athleisure wear or casual wear.

Bermuda shorts are trendsetters and are also preferred by travelers. Sport has played an instrumental role, especially in the Indian shorts market, in making the customers look at men's shorts as more than just a summer garment. Sports shorts for men aren't just stylish but are made out of high-quality cotton and are extremely comfortable to wear. Sports Bermuda collection is worth a try as it comfortably walks the thin line between fashion and comfort.

About Sporto: Sporto was born to transform the Flexiwear apparel industry and to make it more accessible and affordable for the commoners. Sport has played an instrumental role in revolutionizing athleisure wear through constant innovation to better the designs, fabric, and garment manufacturing processes. Creating a balance between fashion, utility, and flexibility in Flexiwear has been a remarkable achievement for Sporto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)