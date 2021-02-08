Teenaged boy, techie drown in Bhavani river in TN

Two people drowned in BhavaniRiver at Bhavanisagar in the district, police said on Monday.

The tragedy occurred when six friends entered the river for a bath on Sunday evening, they said.

A team of police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies of the two -- a 23-year old software company employee and a 17-year old boy, after being alerted by others, police added.

