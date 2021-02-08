Teenaged boy, techie drown in Bhavani river in TN

Teenaged boy, techie drown in Bhavani river in TNPTI | Erode | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:53 IST
Two people drowned in BhavaniRiver at Bhavanisagar in the district, police said on Monday.
The tragedy occurred when six friends entered the river for a bath on Sunday evening, they said.
A team of police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies of the two -- a 23-year old software company employee and a 17-year old boy, after being alerted by others, police added.
