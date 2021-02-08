Left Menu

Newton School raises USD 5 million to expand team, dev products

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:28 IST
Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup Newton School on Monday said it has raised USD 5 million (around Rs 36 crore) in Series A round of financing, led by RTP Global and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures and Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh.

Flipkart's Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, CRED's Kunal Shah, Freshworks' Girish Mathrubootham, Udaan's Sujeet Kumar and Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar along with a slew of angels also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The capital raised will be used to expand the team and develop products utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline and personalise each student's learning journey.

''On one side, you have over million college graduates every year with low single-digit employability rate, and on the other side, there are 1,000s of companies struggling to find talent. We aim to bridge this massive gap through our personalised learning platform. We are building an online academy and solving the deep problem of graduates' employability,'' Newton School Co-Founder Nishant Chandra said.

To bridge the gender gap, the startup recently launched a women-led all-women tech programme to help women re-enter the workforce, equipped with industry-ready skills.

