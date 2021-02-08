Left Menu

The migration also contributes to a better customer experience in the form of greatly expanded game and operator reviews as well as faster functionality.The new front-end has greatly improved user-centric metrics like CLS as well with additional features that together allows for an even better user experience for our visitors, says Martin Larsson Co-Founder at ENV Media.About ENV Media LTDENV Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry.

ENV Media recruits Robin Hallengren as Head of SEO and rolls out a new front-end solution for brands
ENV Media is strengthening its management team with the recruitment of Robin Hallengren as Head of SEO. Robin Hallengren served most recently as SEO Manager for LeoVegas Gaming Group and will assume his new position with immediate effect. The role, which is remotely, includes the overall responsibility for ENV Media's SEO strategy in India as well as developing and leading the daily work with a team of 6 people.

''More than happy to be a part of this fast-paced and sky-is-the-limit mindset company. I'm excited and eager to further strengthen our assets' share of voice and positions in India,'' says Robin Hallengren.

''For ENV Media it is essential to be at the forefront when it comes to Organic growth and SEO. I am very pleased that we managed to recruit Robin. He is an experienced SEO executive with a proven track record in the gambling industry,'' comments Mattias Bergehed CEO at ENV Media.

ENV Media operates with several brands in the Indian market. During the first quarter in 2021 these brands will be migrated to ENV Media's proprietary front-end platform. The new front-end contributes to improved performance metrics as well as the user experience, which is inline with Google's next Core Update. The migration also contributes to a better customer experience in the form of greatly expanded game and operator reviews as well as faster functionality.

''The new front-end has greatly improved user-centric metrics like CLS as well with additional features that together allows for an even better user experience for our visitors,'' says Martin Larsson Co-Founder at ENV Media.

About ENV Media LTDENV Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts numbers of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the iGaming vertical. ENV Medias primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India. Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as sevenjackpots.com, onlinelotteries.in and guide2gambling.in. ENVs core market is primarily regions around Southeast Asia. The company has 15 employees and the headquarters is located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

