PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:37 IST
Amp Energy India commissions solar project for L&T Metro Rail in Hyderabad

Amp Energy India on Monday said it has commissioned one of the largest behind-the-meter solar projects for L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.

The metro rail is a public-private partnership (PPP) project between the Telangana government and infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Amp Energy has installed 7.805 MW solar plant for L&T metro project in Hyderabad (Telangana) to supply solar power to its 24 stations and 2 depots in the city, a company statement said.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amp for procurement of solar power is for 25 years and will generate 11,300 MWh of green energy in a year.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project will meet 15 per cent of the total electrical consumption through solar power supplied by Amp Energy. The plant is one of the largest behind-the-meter solar projects in India.

''This initiative will help us in reducing our carbon footprint and using green energy to partly power our operations. We are happy to partner with Amp for this project that has helped achieve our sustainability objectives,'' K V B Reddy, MD and CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), said.

The solar plant was fully commissioned on December 26, 2020, and the project execution was managed by following all compliances placed to manage COVID-19 situation in India, the statement said.

''Amp's Solar project for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is a futuristic infrastructure project- a high-quality reliable RE system powering an eco-friendly and sustainable transportation system.

''We believe that projects like these will provide the right momentum for a mass public transport across cities in India to switch to sustainable energy sources and help meet India’s climate goals,'' Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy India, said.

