Tennessee university reinstates professor fired for Charlie Kirk post

Austin Peay State University has reinstated a professor who was fired for his social media post after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Tennessee school is also paying the teacher USD 500,000 in the settlement.

Austin Peay spokesperson Brian Dunn said Darren Michael returned to his position as a tenured faculty member at the public university in Clarksville effective December 30.

A copy of the settlement agreement obtained through a public records request includes a USD 500,000 payment and reimbursement of counselling, as reported earlier this week by WKRN-TV.

Tennessee's governor, attorney general and comptroller signed a document authorising the settlement payment. Michael, a theatre and dance professor, was among people who reported facing a conservative backlash and punishment at work for their online posts about Kirk's fatal shooting in September. He was later moved to a suspension status.

In a December 30 email to the university community, Austin Peay President Mike Licari said the school did not follow the required tenure termination process. The communication was another requirement under the settlement.

Licari added, "I deeply regret and apologise for the impact this has had on Professor Michael and on our campus community. I am committed to ensuring that due process and fairness are upheld in all future actions".

Two days after Kirk's killing, Republican US Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee circulated a screenshot indicating Michael on September 10 had posted the headline of a 2023 news article reading, "Charlie Kirk Says Gun Deaths Unfortunately' Worth it to Keep 2nd Amendment".

Blackburn, who is also a candidate for governor, included a photograph and biography of Michael. She wrote, "What do you say, Austin Peay State University?" and tagged the university's account.

Blackburn's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the settlement.

David L. King, Michael's attorney, said the professor said "nothing that was threatening or otherwise offensive.'' King decried the pressure applied by "outside forces" and said the ordeal "caused a great deal of harm'' to Michael and his daughter.

