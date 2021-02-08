Titan strengthens presence in 'Wearables' segment, launches 'TraQ'

Bengaluru ( Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest watchmaker Titan expands its portfolio within the wearable category with the launch of its new smart fitness gear brand TraQ by Titan. The first-ever smart gear developed entirely by Titan, TraQ was conceptualized in-house at the design studio in Bangalore and is made exclusively for India's outperformers. The watches are available under three variants - TraQ Lite, TraQ Triathlon and TraQ Cardio. TraQ Pro watches boasts of amazing features that enables the journey to outperform, including an in-built GPS, transflective display, ANT+ compatibility, heart rate monitoring, and much more. The Pro watches from the brand are multi-sport enabled with running, cycling and swimming modes. The TraQ App further helps to go beyond the limit with advanced performance data, pace measurement, setting goals, connecting with friends, and much more. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Speaking about the brand announcement and launch, Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches Division, Titan Company Limited said, "An increasing number of Indians are taking up sports like running, cycling and swimming aiming for a healthy and active lifestyle. The pandemic has accentuated this trend creating demand for dedicated gear for tracking performance in these sports. While there are many sports accessories brand, there are very limited players who offer products to track the performance in various sports. So we are very excited to launch a new brand of performance gear catering to this growing need." TraQ Lite is the introductory activity watch from the brand. This digital watch comes with a chest strap that allows the user to accurately measure heart rates as well use heart rate zones for workout based training. The watch records up to 25 fitness records for one to refer to. Available at an affordable price of INR 3,999 TraQ Lite with the HRM chest band is just the fitness essential required to kick start the journey towards a better you.

TraQ Triathlon and TraQ Cardio gears are equipped with smartwatch functions that help to stay on track, with call and message alerts on the go, to the latest weather updates before heading out for training. Users can time every move with clock features like alarm, stopwatch, and timer and experience the thrill of training with music that has the right BPM, through the music control feature. The TraQ Pros also have best in class battery backup with delivery of upto 13 hrs with GPS on and almost a week on standby mode with Active HRM disabled. The watches have 5 buttons for input making it extremely easy to use when wearing protective gloves or with sweaty fingers where a touch-screen becomes extremely cumbersome to operate. "Over the years, our team has worked tirelessly alongside designers, engineers, developers, and users to build a performance gear that will unravel a new era of smart fitness gear in India. TraQ by Titan is a step towards bringing performance gear for the wrists of those who are ready to outperform despite the odds," Somprabh Singh, Business Head-Wearables, Titan Company Limited.

TraQ by Titan is all about constantly pushing boundaries. It presents a range of super tough performance gears that endure all the hardest challenges of the users. It has an ultra-strong build to accompany one on the farthest of roads and the deepest of water. It is simply built-in with features required to out-perform every time. Titan Company Limited, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories, and Indian dress wear (TANEIRA). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping

India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail. The Company recorded a revenue of Rs 21,052 crore for the year ended 31st March 2020.

