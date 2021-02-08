Hindustan Zinc, Epiroc India sign pact to deploy EVs for underground mining

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said it has entered into a pact with Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc's India arm to explore the possibility of introducing electric vehicles in underground mining.

The move will assist in reducing carbon emissions, enabling the mine operations to become more environment-friendly, HZL said in a statement.

Industrial activities around the globe are fast moving towards building sustainable partnerships that bring efficiency and expertise to business.

It is imperative for any partnership to share same values to be successful, and both Hindustan Zinc as well as Epiroc India share the values of safety, sustainability, innovation and technology in running operations, it said.

Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said, ''This partnership with Epiroc fortifies our commitment to green and responsible mining and takes us further in the right direction to achieve carbon neutrality, in line with our emission reduction Sustainability Development Goal for 2025.'' Epiroc India Managing Director Jerry Andersson said, ''Our memorandum with Hindustan Zinc is a step on our mutual journey for a safer and more sustainable mining operation to come.'' PTI SID HRShrs

