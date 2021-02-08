Left Menu

British retailers in plea for permanent business rates cut

The rates, which help fund local services, were halted at the start of the pandemic but are due to restart in April. "Reducing business rates for retailers and rebalancing the tax system to ensure online retailers pay a fair share of tax would be revenue-neutral, provide a vital boost to bricks and mortar retailers and support communities in need of levelling up," the CEOs of 18 retail and property groups said in a letter to finance minister Rishi Sunak, published on Monday ahead of his March 3 budget statement.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:38 IST
British retailers in plea for permanent business rates cut

Some of Britain's biggest retailers including Tesco and bookstore Waterstones have urged the government to permanently cut business rates if it wants physical stores to survive in the age of mass online shopping.

Britain's retail sector has for years complained that the business rates system, charged on most commercial properties, is archaic and hands an unfair cost advantage to online retailers such as Amazon. With the pandemic driving the growth of online sales even further, the retailers, which also include Kingfisher and supermarkets Asda and Morrisons, said business rates could hamper any recovery and destroy thousands of jobs.

In recent months several major clothing retailers have collapsed, with their brands then bought by online-only groups which do not need to hire the thousands of staff that once ran the shops. The rates, which help fund local services, were halted at the start of the pandemic but are due to restart in April.

"Reducing business rates for retailers and rebalancing the tax system to ensure online retailers pay a fair share of tax would be revenue-neutral, provide a vital boost to bricks and mortar retailers and support communities in need of levelling up," the CEOs of 18 retail and property groups said in a letter to finance minister Rishi Sunak, published on Monday ahead of his March 3 budget statement. Supermarkets initially benefited from the freeze on business rates but paid it back after performing strongly during the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, business rates' share of total tax receipts was about 4%, according to government data. Last March, Sunak promised a "fundamental review". While the letter does not explicitly call for the introduction of an online sales levy, Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has previously called for one.

"We want to see thriving high streets, which is why we’ve spent tens of billions of pounds supporting shops throughout the pandemic," the finance ministry said in a statement. "Our business rates review call for evidence included questions on whether we should shift the balance between online and physical shops by introducing an Online Sales Tax. We’re considering responses now and will update in due course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear Times Now's suit against News Laundry on Feb 22

The Bombay High Court on Mondayposted for February 22 hearing on a defamation suit filed bytelevision news channel Times Now against News Laundrywebsite, accusing the portal of running programmes thatallegedly defame the channel.The news ch...

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Power Minister RK Singh visits Tapovan, says rescue efforts on

Union Power Minister RK Singh visited Chamoli on Monday to review the situation after Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project suffered heavy damage following avalanche and flash floods on Sunday. The minister said that efforts are on to rescue...

Nepal-India border issue should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and dialogue: Oli

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that the border issue with India should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and political dialogue on the basis of facts and evidence, equality, dignity and justice, instead of bowing...

SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity in pension benefits of armed forces

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking removal of disparity in pension benefits to the armed forces personnel under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021