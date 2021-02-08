Left Menu

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

Bitcoin spiked 14 per cent and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:23 IST
Tesla has acquired around USD 1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon. The California company revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other “alternative reserve assets” may grow. Bitcoin spiked 14 per cent and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

In its fourth quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of USD 19.4 billion.

