Biden $15 minimum wage plan would cut 1.4 mln jobs in 2025-CBO

Biden $15 minimum wage plan would cut 1.4 mln jobs in 2025-CBOReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:11 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by June 2025 would reduce employment by 1.4 million jobs that year and increase the U.S. budget deficit by $54 billion over the 10 years from 2021 to 2031, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
In its cost assessment of Biden's "Raise the Wage Act of 2021," the non-partisan legislative budget referee agency said that the minimum wage increase also would lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty in 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Congressional Budget Office
- U.S.
- Americans
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson says he looks forward to working with Biden on shared goals
Biden administration to unveil more climate policies, urges China to toughen emissions target
Biden talks to British PM, Mexican Prez over phone
China-Taiwan tensions rise days into Biden presidency
U.S. will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements -Biden national security adviser