Aster launches dedicated women and children care hospital in Bengaluru

Aster DM Healthcare has launchedits 49 bedded dedicated 'Women and Children Care Hospital' atWhitefield here.

It includes 14-bedded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and aseven bedded Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Aster Hospitalssaid in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer of Aster India, Harish Pillaisaid the hospital is the Phase 1 part of its 350-bed AsterWhitefield project.

While the entire Aster Whitefield project envisages atotal investment of Rs 200 crore, this phase 1 has beenestablished at an investment of Rs 25 crore, Pillai said.

''Aster is also looking at further expansion of ourKolhapur Hospital in Maharashtra called Aster Aadhar, whereinwe are adding extra 60 beds to the existing bed capacity of180 and also includes a new comprehensive Oncology Block.

The investment for this expansion is Rs 35 crore'', Pillaisaid.

