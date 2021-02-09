Left Menu

Probe focuses on chicken conveyer in deaths at Georgia plant

Problems with the operation of a conveyer belt system that transported chicken for freezing appear to be the cause of a liquid nitrogen release that killed six workers at a Georgia poultry processing plant, federal investigators said.Chicken traveled down the conveyer before being submerged in a liquid nitrogen bath for flash freezing.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:05 IST
Probe focuses on chicken conveyer in deaths at Georgia plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Problems with the operation of a conveyer belt system that transported chicken for freezing appear to be the cause of a liquid nitrogen release that killed six workers at a Georgia poultry processing plant, federal investigators said.

Chicken traveled down the conveyer before being submerged in a liquid nitrogen bath for flash freezing. "Unresolved operational issues" with the conveyer "appear to have resulted in the accidental release of liquid nitrogen in the flash freezing bath," the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said late Sunday in its latest findings about the January 28 release. Workers reported that a computerised measuring system indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath, according to the board. The processing line that malfunctioned had been shut down on the morning of the release, the board said. The release occurred at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. The company said in a statement late Monday that it was "fully cooperating" with investigators.

"We are committed to taking any additional measures necessary to further ensure the safety of our employees," the company said.

The chemical safety board has previously said the line that failed was used to season, cook, freeze and package chicken, and the nitrogen system had been installed only weeks before.

Investigators have also said they found some tools near the freezer on the line, and it was undergoing "unplanned maintenance." The investigation is ongoing.

The release forced workers to escape through a fog of vaporizing liquid nitrogen. Eleven other workers and firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gainesville is the hub of Georgia's mammoth poultry industry, which relies on a heavily Latino workforce. Five of the six workers who died were Mexican citizens.

Immigration advocates have called on federal investigators to guarantee that any workers at the plant who are in the country illegally will not be deported if they come forward to share their observations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Lakers pull out OT win over ThunderLeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their fifth straight victory by defeating the visit...

Six killed in road mishap on Varanasi-Lucknow Highway

Six persons were killed and around eight others suffered injuries after a pickup vehicle and a truck rammed into each other on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway near Jalalpur area of in Jaunpur. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesda...

Two U.S. carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

Two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday, days after a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in the disputed waters, as China denounced the United States for damaging peace and stabil...

SC to hear on Mar 5 AP plea against HC order staying SIT probe in Amaravati land deals

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear on March 5 a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court order which stayed SIT probe into alleged irregularities in land deals in Amaravati Capital Region during the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021