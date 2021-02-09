JK highway blocked due to landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Tuesday due to a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, traffic officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded following the landslide at Marog area on the highway.

The men and machines are enaged in the landslide clearance operation and efforts are afoot to ensure early restoration of traffic, they said.

There is only one-way movement of traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu.

