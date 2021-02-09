Personal Care Ingredients & Lab India To Be Held In Mumbai From October 28th - 30th, 2021

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of Personal Care Ingredients & Lab (PCIL), an exhibition dedicated to the Raw Materials, Ingredients and Lab for the beauty industry, will be held from October 28th - 30th, 2021, in Mumbai at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibition will be co-located with the much celebrated Cosmoprof India show. Organized by Informa Markets in India and the BolognaFiere Group, PCIL will provide an industry platform to buyers and sellers of this sector to meet, network, understand the needs of the consumers and grow their business, and aid in the economic evolution of the personal care ingredients industry. The exhibiting sectors primarily include Cosmetic Ingredients, Raw Material and Contract Manufacturing, Packaging and Machinery, Ayurveda, Essential Oils, Fragrance Ingredients, Lab Equipments, and Testing and Regulatory Solutions.

''PCIL - Personal Care Ingredients & Lab represents a new business opportunity for our stakeholders interested in expanding their presence in India,'' - said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. - ''Beauty manufacturers and suppliers will discover what's new in laboratory technologies, the most innovative chemicals, and the results of the latest research on new ingredients. PCIL will offer a unique, global perspective of the development of the beauty industry, suggesting new solutions to face future challenges and trends.''Speaking at the announcement of the 1st edition of PCIL, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, ''The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has had a clear and a lasting change in the minds of the consumers, their awareness and their buying patterns in regards to personal and healthcare products. Social isolation and distancing and ample 'me-time' has brought more awareness in the self-care regimes of the consumers which has given a boost to this industry. Moreover, with market needs being driven by innovations, it is exhibiting a demand for natural ingredients as customers are becoming increasingly careful about the contents of products they buy, therefore driving the needs of product manufacturers especially in the skin and hair care industry. Complementing the much awaited Cosmoprof India in October 2021, Personal Care Ingredients & Lab India (PCIL) show in its first edition aims to cater to the industry needs of the buyers and sellers with novelty and trends in the personal care ingredients, machinery and packaging accompanied by knowledge sessions by industry experts. October will also allow enough time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace especially with the recent news on the arrival of vaccines in India, ease travel restrictions, and provide better and safe conditions for exhibitors and visitors to participate. We look forward to the industry participation with a much-anticipated bounce back this year.''For further information, please visit https://www.pci-labexpo.com/About BolognaFiere Group (www.bolognafiere.it )BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture, and boasts one of the most advanced exhibition centres in the world. BolognaFiere Group manages three exhibition centres (Bologna, Modena, and Ferrara) with an exhibition portfolio of over 80 events in Italy and abroad. BolognaFiere Group consists of several companies that offer an extensive range of event services and provide companies with all of the specialised services and promotional activities needed to successfully participate in its exhibitions.

About BolognaFiere Cosmoprof (www.cosmoprof.com )BolognaFiere Cosmoprof is the group organizing Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, as part of BolognaFiere Group. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

About Informa MarketsInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. Informa Markets provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets and its business in IndiaInforma Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, the group hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai.

