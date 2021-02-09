Chinese apps slip in marketshare in India, 'desi' players dominate install volume:Study

Chinese apps have slipped in termsof marketshare in 2020 in India, where 'desi' ones climbed upthe ladder dominating the install volume, according to areport.

Semi-urban areas fuelled growth of India's app economy,and domestic apps dominated the mobile marketplace, beatingout foreign players, said 'State of App Marketing in India in2021' report, launched by AppsFlyer, a global leader in mobileattribution and marketing analytics.

Country Manager of AppsFlyer India,Sanjay Trisal saidwhile Chinese apps have slipped in terms of overall marketshare (29 per cent), Indian apps leveraged this opportunity bydominating the install volume (40 per cent) in the country in2020.

Apps from Israel, the United States, Russia, and Germanymade further inroads into this rapidly growing market and arein line to challenge China, he said.

The study analysed 7.3 billion installs that wererecorded in India from January one to November 30, 2020,including 4519 apps covering entertainment, finance, shopping,gaming, travel, news, food & drink, and utility verticals.

The data sample also includes 933 billion app opens and3.0 billion remarketing conversions, an AppsFlyer statementsaid.

Demand from semi-urban areas fired up Indias appconsumption, it said.

States with predominantly semi-urban areas emerged as thenew sweet spots for mobile usage.

Uttar Pradesh, which is India's most populated state, ledthe market in non-organic installs (NOI) at 12.10 per cent,leaving behind Maharashtra at 11.49 per cent ''due to theimpact of lockdown''.

Owing to the availability of cheaper mobile data andhandsets, the tier 2, 3, and 4 cities saw a rise in mobileusage in gaming, finance, and entertainment.

''Closer to home, it is encouraging to see tier 2 and 3markets provide tough competition to the metros when it comesto gaming, entertainment, and fintech.

Regional content is a key by product of this trend, andit will be the next big pivot for app marketers'', Trisal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)