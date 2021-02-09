Left Menu

Chinese apps slip in marketshare in India, 'desi' players dominate install volume:Study

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:37 IST
Chinese apps slip in marketshare in India, 'desi' players dominate install volume:Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chinese apps have slipped in termsof marketshare in 2020 in India, where 'desi' ones climbed upthe ladder dominating the install volume, according to areport.

Semi-urban areas fuelled growth of India's app economy,and domestic apps dominated the mobile marketplace, beatingout foreign players, said 'State of App Marketing in India in2021' report, launched by AppsFlyer, a global leader in mobileattribution and marketing analytics.

Country Manager of AppsFlyer India,Sanjay Trisal saidwhile Chinese apps have slipped in terms of overall marketshare (29 per cent), Indian apps leveraged this opportunity bydominating the install volume (40 per cent) in the country in2020.

Apps from Israel, the United States, Russia, and Germanymade further inroads into this rapidly growing market and arein line to challenge China, he said.

The study analysed 7.3 billion installs that wererecorded in India from January one to November 30, 2020,including 4519 apps covering entertainment, finance, shopping,gaming, travel, news, food & drink, and utility verticals.

The data sample also includes 933 billion app opens and3.0 billion remarketing conversions, an AppsFlyer statementsaid.

Demand from semi-urban areas fired up Indias appconsumption, it said.

States with predominantly semi-urban areas emerged as thenew sweet spots for mobile usage.

Uttar Pradesh, which is India's most populated state, ledthe market in non-organic installs (NOI) at 12.10 per cent,leaving behind Maharashtra at 11.49 per cent ''due to theimpact of lockdown''.

Owing to the availability of cheaper mobile data andhandsets, the tier 2, 3, and 4 cities saw a rise in mobileusage in gaming, finance, and entertainment.

''Closer to home, it is encouraging to see tier 2 and 3markets provide tough competition to the metros when it comesto gaming, entertainment, and fintech.

Regional content is a key by product of this trend, andit will be the next big pivot for app marketers'', Trisal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi imposes market ban on entities, individuals for GDR manipulation

Sebi has barred two entities and five individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading activities with respect to GDR issuance by Soma Textiles Industries Ltd.Soma Textiles Industries Ltd is hereby restrained from accessing the securities ...

Interpol alert for New Zealand banker wanted by Germany

Interpol on Tuesday issued a global alert for a New Zealand banker wanted by Germany in connection with a massive tax fraud scheme.The agency based in Lyon, France, posted a red notice on its website seeking information on the whereabouts o...

WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

The coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and is more likely to have jumped to humans from an animal, a World Health Organisation expert said on Tuesday.WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made t...

Muthoot Finance Q3 net up 22 pc to Rs 991.4 cr

Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance Ltd MFIN on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at Rs 991.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a profit of Rs 815.2 crore in the year-ago peri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021