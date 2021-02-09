Left Menu

Gold jumps Rs 495; silver falls by Rs 99

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:30 IST
Gold prices in the national capital jumped Rs 495 to Rs 47,559 per 10 grams on Tuesday, in line with a rally in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 47,064 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, on the other hand, witnessed a decline of Rs 99 to Rs 68,391 per kg on Tuesday, compared with its previous close of Rs 68,490.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi were trading up by Rs 495 in line with rally in international prices.'' In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,841 an ounce, while silver was also up at USD 27.46 an ounce.

Gold prices continued their upside on US stimulus hopes after Democrats released the first draft of the key legislation, including President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

