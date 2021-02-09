Left Menu

Odisha approves 8 industrial projects worth Rs 1,242 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:28 IST
The Odisha government onTuesday approved eight new industrial projects worth Rs 1,242crore, which will generate employment for 3,135 people, anofficial said.

The projects were approved at the State Level SingleWindow Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under thechairmanship of Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra.

The projects which got in-principle approval were inthe metal and metal downstream, IT and Electronics SystemDesign and Manufacturing (ESDM), manufacturing, logistics andtourism sectors.

These industrial projects are expected to render 3,135employment opportunities in the state, the official said.

The SLSWCA accorded approval to a 30,000 MTPA atomizediron powder plant proposed by SLM Powders Private Limited atan investment of Rs 67.83 crore to be set up at IDCO - KalingaIndustrial Estate in Sundergarh district. This project willgenerate employment opportunities for over 430 persons.

Oricon Enterprises Limited's proposal for amanufacturing unit of PET preforms and closures (Unit-II) of24,000 tonne/annum capacity for the food and beverageindustries to be set up at Khurda also received the approval.

The company will invest Rs 120 crore in the projectwhich will generate potential employment opportunities forover 110 people.

The government gave its nod to a manufacturing unitfor production of solar panel, advanced storage batteries likeLi-ion battery, electronics products for energy management,electromechanical components and USB data cable and HDMIcable.

The project of Surya International which will come upat EMC Park in Khurda district at an investment of Rs 67.50crore will generate employment for over 680 people.

A Rs 140 crore logistics park, proposed by JagannathIndustrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited, at TangiChoudwar in Cuttack also got the approval and it is expectedto generate employment opportunities for over 110 people.

A proposal for setting up an integrated heavy beachsands project by IREL IDCOL Ltd at Krushnaprasad in Puri withan investment of Rs 460 crore received the approval. Over 800people are expected to get jobs in the project, the officialsaid.

A 5-star hotel-cum-luxury resort proposed by PravatHospitality Private Limited in Puri got the SLSWCA's nod. Thecompany will invest Rs 135.69 crore for the project which willprovide employment to 310 people.

Swosti Premium Limited proposed another 5-star luxuryresort in Puri with an investment of Rs 134 crore, which willgenerate employment opportunities for over 310 people. Thisproject also got approval.

The SLSWCA accorded approval to the proposal forsetting up a 4-star Hotel by Hotel Eden Roc in Bhubaneswar.

The company will invest Rs 117 crore for the project in whichabout 345 people will get employment.

''The state has attracted investments worth of Rs1,20,456.74 crore in the last one year across the six focusedsectors,'' Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said.

