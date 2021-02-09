10,175 buses made fully accessible for people with disabilities: Social Justice Ministry

Left Menu

As many as 42,169 buses have been made partially accessible and 10,175 fully accessible for people with disabilities, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishnapal Gurjar said Rs 445.99 crore has been released to states and Union Territories to make 1,153 identified buildings accessible for people with disabilities.Out of these, 356 buildings have been made accessible.

As many as 42,169 buses have been made partially accessible and 10,175 fully accessible for people with disabilities, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishnapal Gurjar said Rs 445.99 crore has been released to states and Union Territories to make 1,153 identified buildings accessible for people with disabilities.

''Out of these, 356 buildings have been made accessible. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has made 998 central government buildings accessible,'' he said.

Gurjar further said 35 international airports and 55 domestic ones have been made partially accessible to people with disabilities.

Also, out of 1,47,368 buses, 42,169 are partially accessible and 10,175 are fully accessible, he added.

''Under the transportation system, 709 A1, A and B category railway stations, seven short term facilities (provision of non slippery walkway from parking to station building, provision of signages, provision of at least one drinking water tap, provision of at least one disable friendly toilet and 'May I help you' booth have been provided etc.) and two long term facilities (facilities for inter-platform transfer and engraving on edges of platforms) have been provided at 603 railway stations,'' he said. Under Information and Communication Technology ecosystem Rs 20.52 crore has been released to nodal agency Education and Research Network India to make identified websites of states and UTs accessible. As many as 584 identified websites of states and union Territories have been made accessible. In addition, 95 Central Government websites have been made accessible, Gurjar said.

