Left Menu

Colin Kaepernick launches SPAC to target socially-driven firm

A blank-check firm backed by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and private investment firm Najafi Companies is aiming to raise about $250 million in its initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Mission Advancement will list 25 million units, made up of shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange. Cantor and Moelis & Company are lead underwriters on the offering.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 05:45 IST
Colin Kaepernick launches SPAC to target socially-driven firm

A blank-check firm backed by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and private investment firm Najafi Companies is aiming to raise about $250 million in its initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Mission Advancement Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will target consumer businesses with an enterprise value of more than $1 billion, which has the potential to generate a positive social impact, it said in a filing. https://bit.ly/370OayZ

The footballer, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling as the U.S. national anthem played during a game, will serve as co-chairman of the SPAC. Kaepernick's protests, aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities, began in 2016 when he popularized the gesture of kneeling during pre-game renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" while being a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick has also launched a publishing company to help create and feature stories on race and civil rights in America, and elevate emerging voices from communities of color. He is the latest among a number of high-profile public figures and investors, including former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, to join the rush for SPACs.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an IPO before later merging with a privately held company to take the latter public. Mission Advancement boasts of a board made up entirely of Black, Indigenous and people of color, with a female majority, including online cosmetics retailer Birchbox founder Katia Beauchamp.

The social impact strategy of the SPAC aligns with sky high investor demand for companies deemed to have high environmental, social and governance standards. Mission Advancement will list 25 million units, made up of shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange.

Cantor and Moelis & Company are lead underwriters on the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly's antibody combination receives FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA granted emergency use authorization EUA to Eli Lillys combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.Eli Lillys combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivima...

Twitter investors look past warning of slower user growth and eye rising ad sales

Twitter Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street targets for quarterly sales and profit and followed its social media peers to forecast a strong start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rock bottom. The solid beat, aided by ad product improvemen...

Moderna enters supply agreement for COVID-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had entered supply agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine with the governments of Taiwan and Colombia for five million doses and 10 million doses, respectively.Modernas COVID-19 vaccine is not curr...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are first round. Times local GMT 11 1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAYPlay began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021