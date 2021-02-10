Left Menu

Egypt's headline inflation eases to 4.3% in January

"We are due for another rate cut, but the timing of it would depend on a few variables including upcoming commodity price shocks, including oil and food, liquidity and carry-trade attractiveness," Sandeep added. Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold at its last monetary policy meeting on Feb. 4.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 4.3% in January from 5.4% in December, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

Month-on-month, the headline indicator fell 0.4%, the same pace of deflation as in December, the agency said. "A surge in local food stocks as well as low local demand both contributed to inflation slowing in January. Egypt is well-placed to face any upcoming price increases because of the commodity price rallies going on worldwide," said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

Statistics data showed a drop of 0.4% year-on-year in the prices of food and beverages, driven by a sharp decline in the prices of items like potatoes, tomatoes and seasonal greens. "We are due for another rate cut, but the timing of it would depend on a few variables including upcoming commodity price shocks, including oil and food, liquidity and carry-trade attractiveness," Sandeep added.

Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold at its last monetary policy meeting on Feb. 4. The bank set an inflation target of 5%-9% in December.

Also Read: Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

