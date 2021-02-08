Left Menu

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Shadia made her first appearance in ‘Azhar wa Ashwak’ (Flowers and Thorns). Image Credit: Google doodle

The famous Egyptian actress and singer, Shadia turns 90 today. Google today honors Shadia by dedicating a brilliant doodle to her on her 90th birthday.

Shadia was originally named Fatma Ahmed Kamal Shaker. She was born on February 8, 1931 in the Helmyia El Gadida, in Cairo, Egypt. Shadia was famous for her roles in light comedies and drama in the 1950s and 1960s.

Shadia was first recognized as a gifted singer by her family. When she was just 16, her father had put her in a talent competition where she drew the attention of two eminent Egyptian directors. They later assisted her in launching her career in the filmy world.

Shadia made her first appearance in 'Azhar wa Ashwak' (Flowers and Thorns). She is highly popular for her patriotic song 'Ya Habibti Ya Masr' (Oh Egypt, My Love). She made her breakthrough leading role in the Egyptian movie 'Al Maraa Al Maghoula' (The Unknown Woman).

Dozens of songs were released by Shadia. Many songs are still popular today. Her patriotic ode 'Ya Habibty Ya Masr' (Oh My Beloved Egypt) has been played with such frequency during national events and celebrations, some even consider it Egypt's unofficial national anthem!

Shadia also produced two films, and also appeared in several films in Japan. She performed in over 100 films. She starred in over 30 films with the actor Kamal El Shennawy, and sang opposite Farid El Atrash and Abdel Halim Hafez, such as in 'Ma'boudat El Gamaheer' (The People's Idol, 1967).

Among several films Shadia appeared, some are The Seventh Wife, Just My Luck!, Calumnied by the People, An Hour for Your Heart, The Sound of the Telephone, Through Thick and Thin, She Has Only a Few Piastres, To Whom Do I Complain? to name a few.

On November 4, 2017, Shadia was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke in Cairo. Her illness was complicated by pneumonia, despite her recovery. She died from respiratory failure caused by pneumonia on November 28, 2017.

