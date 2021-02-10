NEXA crosses cumulative sales milestone of 13 lakh units since launch

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its premium retail chain NEXA has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 13 lakh units in five years since launch.

The contribution of NEXA to the total sales of the company has increased from 5 per cent in 2015, to 19 per cent in 2020-21, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

The company's total sales in the April-January period of 2020-21 stood at 11,26,378 units, as against 13,32,395 units in the year-ago period, down 15.5 per cent.

Commenting on the milestone, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said NEXA was launched in 2015 to offer premium automotive retail experience to Indian customers through a world of ingenious innovation, exclusivity and inspiring experiences.

''It helped us attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering us. This is evident from the fact that predetermined buyers for NEXA cars have increased from 26 per cent to over 50 per cent in FY'2021. Over the years its share of contribution to total sales has enhanced from 5 per cent to 19 per cent in FY21,'' he added.

Stating that NEXA continues to maintain its leading position as the 3rd largest automobile brand in India, Srivastava said the products sold at its showrooms are carefully designed keeping in mind the global experience of NEXA customers.

Currently, MSI sells its premium hatchback Baleno, compact car IGNIS, SUV S-Cross, premium sedan Ciaz and premium MPV XL6 through the NEXA retail outlets.

In 2020, NEXA achieved over 2.3 lakh sales, the company said.

