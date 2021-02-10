Left Menu

Begin COVID test at Port Blair airport for islanders, MP urges admin

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:24 IST
Andaman and Nicobar MPKuldeep Rai Sharma on Wednesday urged the administration toconduct COVID-19 tests at the Port Blair airport instead ofasking the islanders to get themselves tested before flyingback.

Sharma said that the directive asking people to gettested within 48 hours of boarding a flight to Port Blairwould cause immense hardships for the islanders.

Most of the people returning from the mainland hadgone there for medical treatment or some important work, andthey are financially weak and need to travel long distances bybus or train to major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata,to take flights for Port Blair, he said.

Because of the RT-PCR test, they have to stay inhotels and lodges for two days until the report comes, addingto their expenses, Sharma added.

Also, if they are found to be positive they would haveto cancel the flight tickets at the last moment, causingfurther losses as tickets are mostly non-refundable, he said.

The Congress MP urged the administration to take noteof these issues and begin testing for those returning home atthe Port Blair airport.

However, Sharma said the directive of carrying aCOVID-negative test report may be in place for tourists comingto the islands from the mainland for the safety of the locals.

