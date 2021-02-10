Left Menu

TTK Prestige Q3 net up 39 pc at Rs 84 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige Ltd on Wednesday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.84 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.20 crore in October-December quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations increased by 23.55 per cent to Rs 725.63 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 587.27 crore in the year-ago period, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of TTK Prestige were trading 13.31 per cent higher at Rs 6,707.40 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

