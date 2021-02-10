Left Menu

World Cancer Day, a global uniting initiative by Union for International Cancer Control

Created in 2000, World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice to face one of our greatest challenges in history.

Sahil Sah Founder/Director of SIPA Entertainment in association with Sahyadri Hospitals organised entertainment evening on February 4 . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/SRV Media): Created in 2000, World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice to face one of our greatest challenges in history. Each year, hundreds of activities and events take place around the world, gathering communities, organisations and individuals in schools, businesses, hospitals, marketplaces, parks, community halls, places of worship - in the streets and online - acting as a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the global impact of cancer.

This year's World Cancer Day's theme, 'I Am and I Will', is all about you and your commitment to act. We believe that through our positive actions, together we can reach the target of reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer and non-communicable diseases by one third by 2030. In line with this, and to honor cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers Sahil Sah Founder/Director of SIPA Entertainment, Marathi movie choreographer and Maagic Box events, an event management company in association with Sahyadri Hospitals have organized a one of its kind entertainment evening on February 4 in The Fern Hotel, Amanora in which cancer survivors will participate in a fashion runway and spread out the message of positivity and hope by sharing their inspirational stories.

The chief guest for the event was Shri Krishna Prakash(IPS), commissioner of Police PCMC and event was attended by doctors, celebrities like Mughdha Godse, Roshni Kapoor, Girish Pardesi and Prasad Dhand and Ponshe, a veteran Marathi actor and a cancer survivor himself. Also funds will be raised to be donated to Nag Foundation, an NGO for cancer research and treatment. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

