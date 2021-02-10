Left Menu

JSPL output jumps 80 pc to 6.90 LT in Jan

Steelmaker JSPL has reported an 80 per cent jump in its crude steel output to 6.90 lakh tonnes LT in January 2021.According to the company data, it had produced 3.83 LT steel in January 2020.In January this year, the sales stood at 5.79 LT, compared to 4.29 LT in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

JSPL output jumps 80 pc to 6.90 LT in Jan

Steelmaker JSPL has reported an 80 per cent jump in its crude steel output to 6.90 lakh tonnes (LT) in January 2021.

According to the company data, it had produced 3.83 LT steel in January 2020.

In January this year, the sales stood at 5.79 LT, compared to 4.29 LT in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said, ''We have posted good numbers in a challenging environment. With the country getting back to normalcy, we will only do better. We will double our efforts towards rebuilding the economy and the nation''.

Part of OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has significant presence in core infrastructure sectors, including steel, power, mining and infrastructure.

