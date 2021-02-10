Left Menu

Gold drops Rs 38 to Rs 47,576/10 gms on rupee appreciation; silver falls Rs 783

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:01 IST
Gold drops Rs 38 to Rs 47,576/10 gms on rupee appreciation; silver falls Rs 783

Gold prices fell marginally by Rs 38 to Rs 47,576 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,614 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

In tandem, silver prices tumbled Rs 783 to Rs 68,884 per kg on Wednesday, compared to its previous close of Rs 69,667.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were trading marginally down by Rs 38 pressured by rupee appreciation.'' Meanwhile, the Indian rupee firmed up by 3 paise to settle at 72.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,843 an ounce, while silver was also up at USD 27.31 an ounce.

Gold prices were firm on US stimulus hopes and dollar decline, which kept prices above USD 1,840 on strong investors’ appetite, Patel said.

''We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX spot gold support lies at USD 1,820 and resistance at USD 1,860. MCX Gold April support lies at Rs 47,800 and resistance lies at Rs 48,200,'' Patel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...

Govt mulls giving companies flexibility to have 4-day work week

The proposed labour codes could provide companies with the flexibility of four working days in a week, even as the working hours limit of 48 hours for a week will remain sacrosanct, said Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021