Left Menu

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:09 IST
Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr
Representative Image Image Credit:

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 percent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by a strong performance by Novelis and India aluminum business.

The company's PAT during the third quarter of 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,062 crore, Hindalco said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Hindalco for the quarter under review went up by 19.73 percent to Rs 34,958 crore compared to Rs 29,197 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20.

The strong third quarter is due to the robust performance by Novelis and domestic aluminum business, which was supported by higher volumes and better product mix, lower input costs, stability in operations, and cost-saving actions, Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai told reporters in a virtual press conference.

''The demand has been back globally during the third quarter to the pre-COVID levels in every sector. Novelis achieved record shipments, driven by strong demand across product end markets. The India business delivered an excellent performance with aluminum value-added products continuing to record higher volumes,'' Pai added.

Going forward, he stated that the vaccination is being rolled out, which will give further confidence so the company is quite bullish on the demand for the next financial year.

In the last quarter of FY21, Pai said ''Q4 demand a million tonnes of aluminum is more or less where the capacity demand is currently. So, in Q4 the demand will be at the Q3 levels.'' Talking about prices, Pai stated that it is dependent on LME (London Metal Exchange) and is currently trading at USD 2,000 per tonne level and is expected to be in the USD 1,900-2,000 tonne level during the fourth quarter.

Further, he said, the inclusion of the Aleris business has positively impacted the overall top line and EBITDA, with the realization of synergies at USD 54 million on a run-rate basis in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to come out with a capital allocation strategy soon, Pai stated without elaborating on the amount.

''We believe that cash flow generation is going to be good. So we are going to sort of describing how we will invest that money into a growth Capex to reduce our net debt, as well as distribution to shareholders. So this capital allocation strategy will be laid out in the coming weeks,'' he said.

The standalone net debt of Hindalco is Rs 14,800 crore and that for Novalis is Rs 47,500 crore. Shares of the company ended 0.38 percent higher at Rs 279.35 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Maps to get Google like accident reporting

Tech company Apple is bringing accident, hazard, and speed check reporting to Apple Maps. According to The Verge, the novel feature is currently only available to users with the iOS 14.5 beta and is similar to user-reporting features found ...

BRIEF-Facebook Says Will Temporarily Reduce Distribution Of Political Content In News Feed For Small Percent Of People In Canada, Brazil & Indonesia This Week

Facebook Inc FACEBOOK-OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS CO TO WORK TO UNDERSTAND PEOPLES VARIED PREFERENCES FOR POLITICAL CONTENT AND TEST NUMBER OF APPROACHES BASED ON THAT FACEBOOK SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE DISTRIBUTION OF POLITICAL CONTENT IN NEW...

Another attack on independent media: Left parties on ED raids at offices of news portal

Left parties condemned on Wednesday the Enforcement Directorate ED raids on the offices of a digital news portal and described it as another attack on independent media and a dangerous trend that undermines democracy and freedom of press.Th...

UP: Suspended cop among 6 held in fake currency racket

Six people, including a suspended police constable, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a fake Indian currency notes FICN racket, police said on Wednesday.Suspended constable Sanjiv Kumar and others were arrested from Banda ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021