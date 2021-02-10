Left Menu

EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery programme

European Union lawmakers on Wednesday approved a 672.5 billion euro USD 815 billion recovery package of loans and grants to help member nations recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but countries will not receive the money for several months.The European Parliament voted 582-40, with 69 abstentions, in favor of the regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the central pillar of the the blocs 750 billion euro USD 910 billion recovery plan.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST
EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery programme

European Union lawmakers on Wednesday approved a 672.5 billion euro (USD 815 billion) recovery package of loans and grants to help member nations recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but countries will not receive the money for several months.

The European Parliament voted 582-40, with 69 abstentions, in favor of the regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the central pillar of the the bloc's 750 billion euro (USD 910 billion) recovery plan. The leaders of the EU's 27 nations adopted the RRF last year. To receive their share of the money, which is linked to respecting the rule of law, EU members must submit their plans for the funds by the end of April. Each plan has to have at least 37% of its budget dedicated to fighting climate change and at least 20% to improving digital transformation and other actions.

“In the long-term, this money is going to bring about change and progress to meet our digital and climate goals,” Eider Gardiazabal Rubial, a lawmaker closely involved in the negotiations, said. “We will ensure that the measures will alleviate poverty and unemployment, and will take into account the gender dimension of this crisis. Our health systems will also become more resilient.” So far, 18 nations have submitted their draft plans to the European Commission, which is in charge of assessing them. Once evaluated by the EU's executive arm, plans are to be approved on a case by case basis by the European Council, which represents the governments of the 27 individual member countries. The funding will be available for three years and EU countries can request up to 13% pre-financing for their recovery and resilience plans. Subsequent disbursements will depend on whether targets set out in the plans are achieved.

Once a proposal allowing the European Commission to borrow on financial markets is ratified by all member nations, the commission expects the first recovery fund payments could be made from mid-2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US refuses to accept WHO's findings on COVID-19 in China, to verify results itself

After the World Health Organization said there is no evidence of coronavirus circulation in any animal species in China, the United States has refused to accept the latest findings by the global health body and said it will independently ve...

Dhinakaran's attempts to break AIADMK will not fructify, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Wednesday charged AMMK leader TTVDhinakaran with conspiring to break the ruling AIADMK, butasserted his dreams will not fructify as theworker-dominated party will remain united.The party will never ...

Tennis-Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.Twice Gran...

Delhi HC issues notice to Kejriwal govt on plea seeking stay on decision to increase dearness allowance of workers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Arvind Kejriwal government on an application seeking a stay of a decision that increases dearness allowance of workers in all scheduled employments in Delhi including in private firms. Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021