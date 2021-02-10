Left Menu

'Animal Booster Nutrition' Company creating landmark success in India

India-based Sports Nutrition Company "Animal Booster Nutrition" develops products that claim to improve the way people age. One of the leading and trusted brand from India now marks its presence worldwide. With ISO 9001

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:51 IST
Showcasing the company product. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India-based Sports Nutrition Company "Animal Booster Nutrition" develops products that claim to improve the way people age. One of the leading and trusted brand from India now marks its presence worldwide. With ISO 9001:2008 Certification it has also been approved by The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for its safety and effectiveness. It is a prominent company which is committed to a healthy and nutritious life of its customers. The journey of the Animal Booster Nutrition Company in the supplement industry began in 2008. The company was founded by its CEO Dr Anuj Choudhary. The company pledges to provide the best quality and safe products to you ensuring your fitness and well-being is its utmost priority.

Animal Booster Nutrition Company offers a wide range of health and supplement product from whey protein, weight gainer, fat burner, glucose, BCAA and glutamine to carbohydrates, etc. Animal Booster Nutrition Company has a High qualified expert team which is dedicated to meet the needs of aspiring sportsperson of all ages and genders. The Company has also invested in maintaining high tech manufacturing facilities and superior testing measures to ensure the delivery of pure products. It has achieved ISO 22000 certification. GMP (Goods Manufacturing Practice) certification, accreditation is also one of the major achievement in their journey.

"Animal Booster Nutrition Company has focused a lot on the 'nutrition, commitment' in general and has made pledges to FSSAI. During this epidemic era of COVID, I saw that awareness has occurred towards the shift from the fat-based and unhealthy foods to healthy and fortified foods. We believe in the philosophy to market the best products at the most competitive price bracket," stated Dr Anuj Choudhary, CEO - Animal Booster Nutrition Company. The company also sells its products through general trade stores as well as online. The Products are also available on various e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Trust of customers is a very important factor in the health industry, as it is their health which is at cost. The quality control system ensures that the formulations of the products made are as per the International standards and FSSAI guidelines. Raw dairy and gluten-free are examples of such products that meet the requirement for the products for a wide range of customers. That's why Animal Booster Nutrition has become one of the most trusted and genuine brands available in the market. Animal Booster Nutrition sponsored many athletes who won medals for India in the international championship.

The vision at Animal Booster Nutrition Company The success of Animal Booster Nutrition has many factors, but the foundation has been set by its CEO Dr Anuj Choudhary. After completing his PhD in Sports Science, he keeps digging deeper to provide the best product and mentorship to sportsperson to compete at the International level. He said, "The Company was an idea to make maximum nutritional supplements available and affordable to the population of India. Keeping in mind the 'Make in India' concept, we also started with our own line of products."

The vision is to make nutrition supplements available to everyone at an affordable cost. He further added that "A lot has changed in the last five to six months. A lot of people now are open to understanding what nutrition means. Everyone knows immunity is an issue. The demand for nutritional supplements among urban youth is increasing due to its attractive benefits. These supplements help eliminate any deficiency in the body caused due to an imbalanced diet."

He announces that "There are some very exciting products in the pipeline, which will be launched soon." The Company has a different product:

Serious Whey Isolate -2 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate Animal Gainer 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate

Animal Gainer 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate Carbo Booster 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate

Carbo Booster 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate Maha Mass 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate

Maha Mass 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate Mega Mass Gold 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate

Mega Mass Gold 3 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate Serious Whey Isolate 1 Kg, Flavour:- Chocolate

Fat Blast 100 Cap Energy Booster, Flavour:- Blue Raspberry

Bcaa 3:1:2, Flavour:- Mix Fruit Punch Glutamine

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

