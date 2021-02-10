Left Menu

Royal Enfield may look at hiking prices again in April  

We will probably be increasing prices again in April like everyone else in the industry, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari told reporters.When asked about the quantum of the price hike, Dasari said it would be in single digit percentage terms.Elaborating on the companys export plans, Eicher Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said the company aims to be the number one player in the mid-sized motorcycle segment globally.We want to be present across all relevant markets across the globe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:42 IST
Royal Enfield may look at hiking prices again in April  
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield may look at hiking prices from April in view of rising commodity prices, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, has already increased prices by multiple times over the last six months.

''Commodity prices have gone up, we have tried to offset it by multiple things including price hikes in the last few months. We will probably be increasing prices again in April like everyone else in the industry,'' Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari told reporters.

When asked about the quantum of the price hike, Dasari said it would be in single digit (percentage terms).

Elaborating on the company's export plans, Eicher Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said the company aims to be the number one player in the mid-sized motorcycle segment globally.

''We want to be present across all relevant markets across the globe. Our aim is to be number one player in the mid size bike segment in the next decade,'' he noted.

Lal said the company had enough headroom for a year or two in terms of production capacity across its manufacturing plants.

On introducing electric vehicles, he said time was not ripe to come out with products which the company would like to bring, due to cost and other factors.

The company is working on the EV technology but there were no immediate plans regarding introduction of such vehicles, he added.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Royal Enfield sold 1.99 lakh units, up 5 per cent from 1.89 lakh units in October-December 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine farmers threaten protests if grains export taxes rise

Argentine farmers will hold protests if the government increases export taxes in a bid to control domestic food prices, the countrys CRA rural association said on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Alberto Fernandez.Ther...

Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit WSDS, Modi sai...

Road freight prices from France to Britain jump 50% in January - data

Freight prices for moving goods by road from France to Britain rose by 50 in January compared with the same month a year ago after lorry drivers demanded higher payments to operate in the UK after Brexit, Transporeon data indicated.Freight ...

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres six miles and was centered 217 kilometers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021