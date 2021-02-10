NBCC Q3 profit surge 75 pc to Rs 97 cr

NBCC Q3 profit surge 75 pc to Rs 97 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:47 IST
State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 75 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
Its net profit was Rs 55.54 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 2,149.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,979.36 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NBCC Ltd