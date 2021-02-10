Left Menu

NBCC Q3 profit surge 75 pc to Rs 97 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:47 IST
NBCC Q3 profit surge 75 pc to Rs 97 cr

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 75 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

Its net profit was Rs 55.54 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,149.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,979.36 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

60 passenger coaches equipped with solar panel for running lights, fans: Railway Minister

As many as 60 passenger coaches have been equipped with solar panel for meeting their light and fan power requirements, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Wednesday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Goyal said the Railways in...

EU regulator says Russia yet to submit COVID-19 vaccine application

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it has so far not received any application seeking approval for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russias Gamaleya institute.However, the European Medicines Agency EMA said the vaccine...

UK's reported COVID-19 cases rise, deaths decline

Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although there was a decrease in the reported death toll.There were 13,013 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, up from 12,364 on...

Pandemic shakes up Olympic gymnastics qualification

The United States, Russia and China were each given an extra entry to the Olympic womens gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced a shake-up in qualifying.The International Gymnastics Federation sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021