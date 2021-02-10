Left Menu

Sidbi, COWE launch campaign to promote Stand-Up India scheme

The scheme is a flagship programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one scheduled caste SC or scheduled tribe ST borrower.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:27 IST
Sidbi, COWE launch campaign to promote Stand-Up India scheme

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), along with the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), has launched a campaign to give a fillip to the government's Stand Up India (SUI) scheme.

The mega campaign - Swavalamban Sashakt – is a 20 webinar series aimed at creating awareness about the SUI scheme, a release said. The scheme is a flagship programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one scheduled caste (SC) or scheduled tribe (ST) borrower. The scheme has now been extended up to FY2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...

Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks: WHO

Moscow Russia, February 10 ANISputnik The World Health Organizations Strategic Advisory Group of Experts SAGE said on Wednesday that the benefits of the AstraZenecaOxford University COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks. The data re...

How a Venezuelan steel plant's decline is helping Brazil treat COVID-19 patients

When Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week announced a second shipment of oxygen to help neighboring Brazil treat COVID-19 patients, he credited the Venezuelan working class at the state-owned Sidor steel plant for the gesture of so...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar's anti-coup protesters defy crackdown with humour

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmar on Wednesday despite the shooting of a young woman the previous day, with some deploying humour to emphasise their peaceful opposition to this months military takeover.The coup has drawn Western...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021