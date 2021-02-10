CCI approves subscription to securities of Ecom Express by CDC Group

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves subscription to securities of Ecom Express Private Limited by CDC Group plc.

The proposed combination envisages subscription to securities of Ecom Express Private Limited(Ecom) by CDC Group plc. (CDC).

CDC is a Development Finance Institution, wholly owned by the UK Government, which provides capital to private sector entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Ecom, a company incorporated in India, is engaged in providing third-party logistics (3PL) services.

(With Inputs from PIB)