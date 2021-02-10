Left Menu

CCI approves subscription to securities of Ecom Express by CDC Group

            CDC is a Development Finance Institution, wholly owned by the UK Government, which provides capital to private sector entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:03 IST
CCI approves subscription to securities of Ecom Express by CDC Group
The proposed combination envisages subscription to securities of Ecom Express Private Limited(Ecom) by CDC Group plc. (CDC). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves subscription to securities of Ecom Express Private Limited by CDC Group plc.

The proposed combination envisages subscription to securities of Ecom Express Private Limited(Ecom) by CDC Group plc. (CDC).

CDC is a Development Finance Institution, wholly owned by the UK Government, which provides capital to private sector entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Ecom, a company incorporated in India, is engaged in providing third-party logistics (3PL) services.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had no bad intentions, went to Red Fort as everyone was going there: Deep Sidhu tells police

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested for the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, has told police that he had no bad intentions and went to the historic monument as everybody was going there, officials said on Wednesday.The Delh...

India will do its best to facilitate COVID vaccines sought by Canada: PM assures Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada.Trudeau, who made a telephone call to the prime minister, said ...

AgustaWestland Case: Court extends ED remand of accused Anoop Gupta till Feb 12

Delhis Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate remand of businessman Anoop Gupta, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, till February 12. While extended Guptas remand, Special Judge Arvin...

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021