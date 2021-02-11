Coach of moving train gets detached in Mumbai; traffic hit

A coach of the speeding BandraTerminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train nearJogeshwari station here on Thursday morning, delaying localand long distance trains on the western line during peakhours, officials said.

No passenger was injured in the incident, they said.

However, this delayed further journey of the affectedtrain and local train services, causing inconvenience toscores of commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network.

The incident took place between Andheri and Jogeshwaristations on the down (Borivali-bound) fast line at around 5.30am when the train's rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach gotuncoupled from its immediate coach, a railway official said.

''It was an empty coach on the rear end of the trainand it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It gotuncoupled near the Jogeshwari station,'' Western Railway'schief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Later, the coach was re-coupled with the train and itdeparted for further journey at 6.40 am, he said.

''No passenger was injured in the incident,'' he said.

Earlier, the train had left from the Bandra Terminusat 5.10 am for its destination Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh,another railway official said.

It was supposed to reach Borivali station here at 5.33am, but due to the incident, it arrived there at 7.03 am, hesaid.

Because of the incident, the suburban trains on thewestern line were running late by 10 to 15 minutes and themovement of several outstation trains was also affected, theofficial said.

''Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all UPand DOWN suburban train services between Churchgate to Virarstations are running late by 10-15 minutes,'' the WesternRailway's Divisional Railway Manager said on their officialTwitter handle.

