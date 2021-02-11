Left Menu

Information group Relx proposes 3% dividend hike

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:45 IST
European information business provider Relx said it expected its three main divisions covering science, legal, and risk to return to pre-COVID profit trends in 2021, enabling it to propose a 3% increase to the dividend.

The group reported adjusted operating profit of 2.1 billion pounds ($2.9 billion), down from last year's 2.5 billion pounds but in line with forecasts. It said the outlook for its exhibitions arm remained uncertain.

Its exhibitions business posted an adjusted loss of 164 million pounds in 2020, compared with a profit of 331 million pounds the year before. ($1 = 0.7219 pounds)

