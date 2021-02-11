LGT Lightstone Aspada rebrands as Lightrock and will continue to focus on growth stage impact investing

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LGT Group, the international private banking and asset management group of companies owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein, has integrated its impact investing activities into a newly formed and branded entity, Lightrock, a global private equity partnership that seeks to achieve financial as well as societal and environmental returns. The formation and spin-off follows LGT's announcement last year to give its three business units, which also include LGT Private Banking and LGT Capital Partners, greater autonomy. As part of this effort, LGT Lightstone Aspada, will be rebranding itself as Lightrock in India.

LGT Lightstone Aspada was formed in September 2019 when the LGT group acquired Aspada, a pioneering investor in commercially scalable, high impact businesses across food supply chains, healthcare, education and financial services in India, and integrated their impact investing efforts in India into a single entity.

Over the last 18 months, LGT Lightstone Aspada (now Lightrock) has made investments across its core themes of focus of sustainable resources, improving human potential and improving business productivity in transformational industry leaders such as Vivriti, Pharmeasy, Porter, Dunzo, Waycool, Arya, and Aknamed. The platform currently manages $400M in investments across 27 companies in India.

The Lightrock team in India will continue to actively invest in growth stage investments in impact ranging from $10M-$50M and will also continue to manage past investment from the Aspada and SONG funds.

Kartik Srivatsa, Managing Partner, India and Chief Strategy Officer of Lightrock said, ''We are excited reaffirm our decade long commitment towards pushing the scale and relevance of the impact investing as an asset class. We continue to remain steadfast in supporting pathbreaking entrepreneurs in India with significant capital and value creation support towards building transformational impact businesses'' About LightrockLightrock is a global private equity platform investing in sustainable businesses built by purpose-driven entrepreneurs, committed to innovation for systemic change at scale. Since 2007, Lightrock has invested in companies that pursue scalable and tech-driven business models around the key impact themes of people, planet, and business productivity. Lightrock's portfolio includes more than 60 high-growth companies, supported by over 55 professionals based in 5 offices across Europe, Latin America, India and Africa. Lightrock is backed by the Princely House of Liechtenstein and LGT, the international private banking and asset management group. www.lightrock.com PWRPWR

