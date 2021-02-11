MG Motor launches Hector with CVT transmission, price starts at Rs 16.51 lakh

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has launched its SUV Hector with eight-speed CVT automatic transmission option with price starting at Rs 16.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

With the introduction of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic transmission, the company now offers four diverse options as a part of its Hector 2021 petrol engine line-up.

The petrol Hector is now available with manual, hybrid manual, CVT and dual-clutch transmission (DCT) options.

The CVT automatic transmission is available with both the Hector 2021 five-seater and Hector Plus six-seater. ''The introduction of Hector 2021 CVT automatic transmission furthers our steadfast commitment to providing a wide range of choices to our customers. The CVT has always been a popular transmission with buyers looking for a comfortable and relaxed drive,'' MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

The company is confident that this new transmission will strike a right chord with buyers and further raise Hector's popularity, he added.

The CVT automatic transmission offers a comfortable, jerk-free experience while being more suitable for stop-go traffic, the automaker said.

The DCT automatic transmission, on the other hand, provides an engaging drive with quicker gear shifts enabling easy overtaking, it added.

Launched earlier this year, the latest version of Hector comes with features like Hinglish voice commands, iSMART connected car technology, wireless charging, and ventilated seats.

It also features a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags, 18-inch dual-tone alloys, and dual-tone interior and exterior options.

